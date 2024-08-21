IAS Officer U-Turn: Ball in Chandra Babu’s Court

Senior IAS officer Praveen Prakash needs no introduction to the political circles of Andhra Pradesh. He played an important role in the chief minister’s office during YS Jagan’s tenure. He was YS Jagan’s close quarters and guided the ex-chief minister in making several crucial decisions. However, he opted for the VRS and now begins to reconsider the same decision.

After the coalition government was formed in AP, Praveen Prakash distanced himself from the administration and applied for Voluntary Retirement. The chief secretary of the AP government immediately approved the same.

But now, Praveen Prakash is taking a U-turn and is seeking to return to the service. The reason behind the change in the decision is currently unknown, but Praveen Prakash cited that mental pressure has been the reason for opting for VRS, but now, he seeks a rejoin.

Any senior IAS officer who opts for VRS can withdraw the same within three months of applying for it. However, the final decision will lie with the chief minister. In this case, Chandrababu will have to decide on whether to cancel Praveen Prakash’s request or let him go on retirement.

