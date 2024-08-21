Vote For Note – SC dismissed The Case

The note for vote case that shook Telangana and partly AP politics in 2015 is one of the stretched out politically charged cases in India. The matter has reached the Supreme Court now after YCP ex MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a plea, demanding CBI enquiry on Chandrababu’s role in the note for vote case.

However, the Supreme Court delivered an affirmative verdict on the case as the two pleas filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy were dismissed.

The court dismissed two petitions that sought to include Naidu as an accused in the case and to transfer the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court stated that there is no credence in demanding CBI enquiry on Chandrababu’s part in this case. Alla was further reprimanded and asked not to make the court a harbour for political vendetta.

The Supreme Court’s decision upholds an earlier judgment by the High Court, which had also dismissed Ramakrishna Reddy’s plea to implicate Chandrababu Naidu in the scandal. This ruling is seen as a major setback for the YSRCP as the party hoped to make something out of nothing in this decade-old case.

