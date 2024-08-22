Kavitha Falls Sick In Tihar Jail, Again

It has been over 160 days since KCR’s daughter, K Kavitha was arrested in relation to the Delhi Liquor scam case. Despite her repeated pleas and petitions to secure interim bail in the case, there hasn’t been any respite.

To make matters worse, Kavitha has now fallen ill inside the Tihar Jail and she was rushed to AIIMS in Delhi for tests and medical attention.

According to reports, Kavitha has been suffering from gynecological problems and viral fever for the last few days and the situation deteriorated today. She was taken to the AIIMS for further assessment.

This isn’t the first time Kavitha has taken ill as she was taken to the hospital a few weeks back after she complained of dizziness. The news about Kavitha’s medical issues while serving jail time must be really tough on the Kalvakunta household in Telangana.

While Kavitha’s remand has been extended till September 2nd, her interim bail is coming to hearing on August 27. KTR recently stated that is is only a matter of time before Kavitha comes out of jail. Will she get any good news on August 27th?

