Nagarjuna’s N Convention Demolished, What Next?

The movement Of HYDRAA teams in Hyderabad has been leaving many big shots restless. The Revanth Reddy government has taken a decisive stand against illegal constructions in the city and started to come down heavily on them.

In one such incident today, HYDRAA has begun the demolition of the N Convention in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

This 3.5 acre property belongs to veteran hero Nagarjuna and it is a prized possession in the bustling area of Madhapur. However, it was allegedly built against the regulations.

This convention center encroaches the buffer zone and FTL of Thammidi Kunta in Madhapur. Though there have been several complaints against the enclosure, there was no action in the same thus far.

It was earlier heard that the N Convention management always managed to be in the good books of the Telangana government and hence avoided demolition since 2014.

But CM Revanth was having none of it as he ordered the demolition of this building for encroaching the buffer zone of a vast lake. This is the most significant demolition commissioned by Revanth since he became Telangana CM.

Tags N Convention Nagarjuna

