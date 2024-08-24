Pinnelli Out From Jail, YCP Calls It Illegal Case

One of the many bastions that YCP lost in this year’s election is Macherla. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who has been winning this segment for the last 20 years(twice with YCP) lost the seat in this year’s election.

Incidentally, Pinnelli was then jailed for destroying the EVMs in his constituency on the day of the election. After videos of Pinnelli entering polling booths and destroying the EVMs, and also physically assaulting TDP agents surfaced, a case was booked and he was sent to jail.

After a couple of months in jail, Pinnelli was released on bail and he came out of the Nellore Central jail a few minutes ago.

However, YCP’s Twitter handle got a bit too excited about Pinnelli coming out and shared an unconventional caption to the video of him leaving jail premises.

“Former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy has came out of detention in illegal cases.” The caption read.

This quickly invited a series of trolls. An anguished social media user quoted “This MLA was caught destroying the EVM. There is a video of him physically picking up an EVM and smashing it to ground. If so, how can it be an illegal case? What more proof is needed to file electoral charges?”.

While YCP’s excitement on Pinnelli’s release is expected, the audacity to call it an illegal case has amused everyone.

