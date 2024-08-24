Why Pawan Kalyan Showed No Interest In Home Ministry?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan emerged victorious in Andhra Pradesh’s elections, becoming the deputy chief minister of the state. However, when he extended support to Chandra Babu’s government, many opined that Pawan should pick the Home Ministry. However, contrary to people’s opinion, Pawan Kalyan picked different portfolios.

The other day, Pawan broke the silence and explained why he showed no interest in picking up the Home Ministry. Currently, Pawan Kalyan is the Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forests, Science & Technology. Of all the portfolios he holds, Pawan’s love lies in the Panchayat Raj portfolio.

At the Swarna Grama Panchayat Program held at Railway Koduru today, Pawan revealed why he did not pick the Home Ministry. “Chiranjeevi garu did Rudraveena movie, and Anna Hazare inspired the film. He was a sarpanch who worked towards the betterment of the villages. He showed to the entire nation that a Sarpanch can bring huge changes if focused on the development properly at the root levels,” said Pawan.

“The Lokpal Bill and Right To Information Act became possible only because of Anna Hazare. He showed that a Sarpanch can bring a big change in the country. I wanted to strengthen our village panchayats, which is why I picked this portfolio,” revealed Pawan Kalyan.

