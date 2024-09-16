World Record Under Pawan’s Ministry

Janasenani Pawan Kalyan is now the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and he additionally holds three more portfolios including Panchayat Raj. Coming to the topic in discussion now, Pawan has set a new world record, and here is a look into it.

Under Pawan’s leadership, the Panchayat Raj department conducted a mass program on the 23rd of August. As a part of this program, 13,326 Grama Sabhas were held in AP in a single day – 23 August. These sabhas were aimed to better implementation of government programs at a rural level and sorting out the list of concerns that are to be addressed.

In view of this incredible feat, the World Records Union has recognized the mega program that happened under the AP Panchayat Raj’s supervision. They validated the same and handed over a record sheet and a related medal to the commander-in-chief Pawan Kalyan today.

The Records Union noted that holding as many coordinated meetings in a single day is no mean feat and that is why they have acknowledged Andhra Pradesh’s incredible feat.

While Pawan was always regarded as an ambitious and idealistic politician, it is good that he brought his thoughts to practice and actually implemented them at the ground level.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯