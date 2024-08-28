‘HYDRAA Will Make Revanth Reddy Telangana’s Robinhood’

One of the biggest corrective steps taken by the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana is the imposition of HYDRAA. This agency is operating with the sole aim of demolishing illegal constructions in water body encroachment areas and retain the FTL and buffer zone lands.

While the general consensus on this program has been largely positive, it has also led to intense political turmoil. BRS, BJP, and MIM have all firmly opposed the HYDRAA program.

On this topic, veteran political analyst and a highly rated one, PRofessor K Nageswara Rao mouthed his observation and this makes for a good hearing for Congress followers.

“Through HYDRAA, Revanth Reddy has launched a war against the wealthy. If we observe the patterns, only wealthy and sound people build properties in FTL and buffer zones. We don’t generally see the middle-class people going after these lands as they know the risk of encroachments.”

“The wealthy population, and mostly those affiliated with politics who are being affected by HYDRAA are revolting against Revanth Reddy and this is a good thing for Revanth. The more these politicians and wealthy men like Nagarjuna revolt against Revanth, more the people will understand how these people looted the lands that belong to water bodies. This will make Revanth Reddy a Robinhood for retaining natural lands.” the professor commented.

Mr. Rao added that Revanth Reddy’s image amongst the masses is going on an upward spiral for what he is doing. In that case, all the political targeting of Revanth over the HYDRAA mechanism is only going to boost Revanth’s legacy amongst the common population.

