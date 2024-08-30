Uttam Kumar Reddy Will Become CM, says Komatireddy!

When the Congress party claimed to power in Telangana state after the Assembly elections, there was a huge debate in media about who would become the chief minister. Defeating all the probable candidates, Revanth Reddy took oath as the chief minister of the state. Senior leader and former TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy was also in the race. Now, Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy predicts that Uttam will become the chief minister soon.

Speaking at a review meeting on irrigation project works under the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segment, Raj Gopal Reddy goofed up and addressed Uttam Kumar Reddy as the chief minister. Uttam is currently serving as the minister of irrigation and civil supplies.

However, after realizing the goof-up, Raj Gopal Reddy did not try to cover it up but instead went ahead to say that Uttam Kumar would become the chief minister in the coming days.

“I have moles on my tongue and people say that whatever I say happens for sure,” said Raj Gopal Reddy.

When Raj Gopal Reddy was speaking, Uttam Kumar Reddy had a smile on his face.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯