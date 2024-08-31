Leaked Phone Call?: Divvela’s Suicide Drama Exposed

One of the most controversial incidents that happened in the last few months that seriously dented YCP’s image is the ‘relationship’ track involving YCP MLC Duvvada Srinu and his “friend” Divvela Madhuri. The climax portion of this saga was Divvela ramming her car into a lorry on a highway and claiming that she did it on purpose to end her life, unable to bear the torture of Duvvada’s wife Sri Vani.

However, in a leaked audio call conversation featuring Duvvada Srinu and Divvela Vani, which is being shared on social media, the suicide plot gets exposed.

In this leaked call, Duvvada is heard enquiring about Divvela’s condition after the car crash and later advising her to push this on his wife Vani. “Do one thing. Just say to the media that you wanted to commit suicide due to Vani. Calm yourself first and don’t panic. I will send the press to the hospital and once they get there, confidently say that you wanted to end your life due to Vani’s torture. This issue will subside only then.”

Duvvada had already faced corrective consequences as Jagan removed him as Tekkali in-charge and whatever image he had got wiped away with this relationship. To make matter worse for him, this leaked phone call conversation where he asked Divvela Madhuri to play suicide drama to push the blame on his own wife must paint a very bad image of him.

