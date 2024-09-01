Kodi Guddu Daadi On Perni Nani

In the earlier YCP government, Perni Nani held a firm position of power as he was included in the cabinet. Also, Perni Nani was one of the main men used by Jagan Mohan Reddy to verbally target Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.

But after YCP lost power, Nani has now started to face the consequences for his earlier choices with regard to his relentless verbal assaults on Babu and Pawan.

As per the latest media reports, Nani has faced a humiliating incident in Gudivada as he was attacked by unidentified individuals. These miscreants hurled eggs at Perni Nani while he was in Gudivada.

Nani’s convoy was attacked by a group as they threw eggs at the vehicle. This created a massive commotion in Gudivada and it is being reported that the group identifies themselves as Janasena supporters and calling this a revenge act for Nani’s earlier remarks on Pawan Kalyan.

In a set of videos that are trending, we also see a group holding their slippers up in the air as a token of warning to Nani. This created a cinematic scene in Gudivada.

