HYDRAA In Action: Rahul Gandhi Backing Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy has made his intentions with HYDRAA overwhelmingly clear. The agency works with the sole intention of bringing down illegal occupations, regardless of the fact of who owns them. In tune with this, the properties of several bigwigs, political stalwarts and recently Nagarjuna’s N Convention were also mowed to the ground.

Incidentally, a Congress veteran himself had to face the brunt of HYDRAA attack and he is Pallam Raju. Going into the story, ORO Sports Village which belongs to Pallam Raju’s brother Anand was brought to the ground by HYDRAA recently.

The demolition, which occurred on land near the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Himayat Sagar, has sparked controversy, as Raju claims the facility was demolished without prior notice. Vexed with this, Mr. Raju took up the issue to the Congress central high command and notified Rahul Gandhi about the same.

However, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi opted not to interfere with the operation as he firmly backed Revanth Reddy on this topic. Reportedly, Rahul identified that Revanth was operating with righteous intentions and it is only natural that such a large-scale operation would affect people from all parties, who have flouted the FTL and buffer zone restrictions.

It needs to be said that Rahul’s support must facilitate Revanth to operate with more freedom and let HYDRAA carry on with the good work in a more impartial manner.

