Lokesh’s Emotional Wishes To Pawan Anna!

On the occasion of AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s birthday today, he is being flooded with wishes from all quarters. Earlier, CM Chandrababu wished Pawan a happy birthday and now it is the turn of Nara Lokesh who has shared an emotional note to the JSP chief.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to Real Life Hero Pawan Kalyan anna” Nara Lokesh tweeted a short while back. He fondly referred to Pawan Kalyan as “Anna” which is catching he eye. He called Pawan “a god-gifted brother” and wished him a long life with prosperity. Lokesh kept referring to Pawan as “Anna” multiple times which adds to the emotional connect of these wishes.

Notably, the bonding between Pawan and Lokesh saw a new peak immediately after the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu back in the latter half of 2023.

The entire TDP ecosystem was shaken up with the unforeseen arrest of Chandrababu and Lokesh was left without a pillar of support. The enormous responsibility of keeping the family in the right spirits and upholding the party instantly fell on Lokesh‘s shoulders. This is when Pawan Kalyan came in and announced the TDP+ alliance which stabilized the situation and formed the foundation for what later turned out to be the biggest electoral win in the history of AP.

Pawan was there with the Nara family in the toughest of times and he meticulously supported Lokesh and Balakrishna who were facing political warfare. This appears to have forged a brotherly bonding between Pawan and Lokesh which is there to be seen in the tweet shared by the TDP scion today.

