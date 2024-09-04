Rs 6 Crs Donation – It’s Massive Pawan Kalyan!

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has pledged a massive donation for the flood relief in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He announced a total donation of Rs. 6 crores for Telugu states. Earlier today, Pawan Kalyan announced an aid of Rs. 1 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of AP and Telangana.

Along with that, Pawan provided aid to 400 Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh which were severely impacted by the recent flooding. As a Panchayat Minister, he announced that he would personally donate Rs. 1 lakh per Panchayat, totaling Rs. 4 crores to help the affected areas.

Pawan didn’t visit the flood-affected areas and it has become a talk in the media. He then explained that he initially planned to visit the flood-affected areas but decided to postpone the trip based on advice from officials. He stated that he did not want the relief works to get disturbed by his visit.

However, Pawan monitored the current situation in Andhra Pradesh by visiting the Disaster Management Commission’s office in Vijayawada today. He held meeting with Home Minister Anita and other officials and reviewed the rescue and relief operations happening across the state.

