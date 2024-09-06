YCP Donates To Floods, But With A Twist

In view of the devastating floods in AP, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has been receiving surplus funds from all quarters. Film stars, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and even commoners have been making sizeable donations to the CMRF to help with the relief operations.

Now, it is the turn of YSR Congress’s MLAs, MPs, and MLCs to pledge to donate a month’s salary to the flood relief operations. However, there is a twist in the tale here.

YCP’s public representatives won’t be donating the money to the CMRF which is the usual practice, considering it is the CMRF that monitors and funds the relief operations in the state. Instead, the YCP leaders will be donating the money for the relief operations that are being run by their own party.

YCP has thus broken the pattern of donating to the CMRF which is accountable and responsible and has instead decided to donate to their own party’s relief operations. This is very much against the norm.

