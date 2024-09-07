Meet CV Anand – The New Commissioner Of Hyderabad

On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi today, Telangana has undergone a major transition with regard to the police department as several IPS transfers were officially notified today. The most significant change in personnel is the appointment of the new Commissioner of Police(CP) for Hyderabad city.

The Revanth Reddy government has appointed 1991 batch IPS officer CV Anand as the new commissioner of Hyderabad. Kothakota Srinivas Reddy is the new Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement. Vijay Kumar is the new Director General of ACB.

This isn’t the first time Anand is serving as the Commissioner either. Earlier, during the KCR tenure, Anand was posted as the commissioner of the city between December 2021 to October 2022. He was later sent to the ECB wing during the central deputation.

1991 batch IPS officer CV Anand is known for his friendly yet adequately strict policing methods and has the experience of working as SP in maoist influenced areas of Warangal, Adilabad and Nizamabad. Several encounters were recorded during his time there and several maoist bigwigs were eliminated.

CV Anand is one of the fierce and reputed top cops in Telangana and now, the Revanth Reddy government has rewarded him for his modelistic approach.

