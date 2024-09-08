YS Jagan’s Tweets : Big Paras but No facts

A weird strategy that has been adopted by YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after losing the 2024 elections is to come up with long and elaborate posts through his social media account ‘X’ to attack the ruling government on various issues. Even his party supporters are scratching their heads on seeing him post such lengthy paras which hardly gain any traction in the general public.

In the last two months, Jagan came up with numerous such tedious writings on X which even his followers aren’t caring much to read completely. Once again, he tweeted another long post to hold Chandrababu Naidu’s government responsible for the recent floods that caused a huge despair to the residents of Vijayawada.

Yesterday, he posted 8 paragraphs in his tweet which are aimed to find fault in Naidu’s handling of rescue operations in Vijayawada. But, the supporters of NDA countered that Jagan tried to project the exact opposite picture of what is happening on ground only to gain some political mileage.

While Naidu’s efficient monitoring and smart administration ensured that the flood victims are provided with all basic amenities like food, drinking water and other groceries in quick time, Jagan claimed that many are crying out of hunger and lack of water.

Even as weather experts analyzed that Vijayawada experienced a record rainfall after many decades, Jagan says that 30 cm rainfall in three days is normal during a rainy season. He further posted that the government didn’t prepare well in advance to handle the disaster despite warning on heavy rains.

TDP and Janasena followers criticised that Jagan is blind of the fact that Naidu’s government utilized all available resources to the fullest and deployed every mechanism to minimize the damage. They pointed that the entire nation is appreciating on how Naidu’s worked tirelessly on ground without taking any rest, but Jagan claims that it is a publicity stunt.

Many of them are of the opinion that Jagan is simply copying the script written by someone without checking the facts. All his big paras are devoid of facts and far from ground reality, said some political observers and media houses.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯