RRR Leading By Example In Undi

Firebrand leader Raghu Rama Krishna Raju quickly became a tall figure in Andhra Pradesh politics after opening rebellion against Jagan while everyone was in a stage of bewildering after YCP won 151 seats in 2019.

However, luckily, RRR isn’t using his expertise and firebrand approach not just to intimidate Jagan, but also get public works done in his Undi constituency.

After having won from Undi in the recent elections, Raghu Rama quickly got to work as he first commenced the drainage clearance work which had been troubling the locals for a while.

Now, Raghu Rama has briskly managed to grab union minister Nitin Gadkari’s attention towards the road widening projects in Undi assembly constituency.

Gadkari’s office noted that they’ve received the appeal from RRR for widening and strengthening of certain roads in Undi constituency. It should be a matter of time before the center acts on this and gets things done.

While not many MLAs or MPs can easily grab the attention of union ministry with regard to public works, RRR is a class apart on this front. He is putting his good ties with the central bigwigs and naturally vocal nature to good use for Undi constituency here.

