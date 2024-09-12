RRR gets a pat from Naidu for good work

When the Chief Minister of a state works efficiently, all his MLAs will follow suit and contribute to his efforts in an effective manner. That is what happening in Andhra Pradesh right now. Immediately after Chandrababu Naidu’s new government took charge, public perception about governance and their elected representatives changed completely from what it was in the last five years.

The reason for this drastic change is the efficacy of MLAs in NDA government of AP. One such MLA who has been making impressive efforts immediately after winning in the recent assembly elections is Raghu Rama Krishna Raju who is representing the Undi constituency of West Godavari.

It is a known fact that RRR, a firebrand politician who garnered immense popularity in the last five when he declared an open war against Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government, took up several developmental activities as soon as the elections results were out even before the new government took charge of the state. Moreover, he didn’t even wait for the release of funds from the government and started various drainage works in his constituency.

RRR’s commendable and proactive work has already become a talking point all over the state. Now, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu himself acknowledged the great efforts of RRR. The Undi MLA got a pat on his back from Chandrababu during his visit to the flood hit areas of Kolleru region.

Naidu held a review meeting with the farmers of West Godavari districts to assess the damage done by recent floods. During this meeting, he publicly appreciated RRR’s inspiring efforts on reaching out to the public and gathering funds to undertake repairs to various drainages in the last three months.

Though RRR didn’t get a cabinet berth as expected by many, he has been doing a tremendous job in his constituency and set an example for other to follow suit.

