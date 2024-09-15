PK’s Bold Promise: Liquor Ban to End Within an Hour

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is set to formally enter politics with the launch of his new party, the Jan Suraj Party, on October 2nd, has made a striking promise regarding Bihar’s liquor ban.

“If the Jan Suraj government is formed in Bihar, we will end the liquor ban within one hour,” Kishor declared. He also noted that he has been preparing for his party’s launch for the past two years and is confident of defeating the Janata Dal (United) and RJD in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Kishor criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, stating, “The JD(U) and RJD have shared power for 30 years, yet Bihar remains underdeveloped. It’s time for both parties to step aside.”

Since its imposition in 2016, the alcohol ban in Bihar has led to a rise in illicit liquor consumption, resulting in numerous deaths. Despite ongoing opposition calls for the ban to be lifted, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government has consistently resisted these demands.

Tags Prashant Kishor

