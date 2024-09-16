Janasena Took Action On Jani Master

National-Award-winning film choreographer Jani Master is in the news as he is facing allegations of sexual harassment. A case has been filed against him in Hyderabad already. In the meantime, he has been suspended from the party activities by the Janasena party.

Jani Master, who had previously joined the Janasena Party and took charge of campaigning across Andhra Pradesh during the last election, has been asked to stay away from party activities in light of these allegations.

The Janasena Party issued a statement saying that Jani Master should no longer be associated with any of the party’s activities. This decision was made by the party leadership after a case was filed against him.

Vemulapati Ajay Kumar, the head of the party’s Conflict Management, confirmed that this directive is to be enforced immediately.

It is a wise move from the party in the light of the critics and opposition act seriously against Pawan Kalyan.

