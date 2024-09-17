Social Media Talk: Jagan Reddy’s Twitter Essays

Jagan Mohan Reddy was once regarded as one of the most calculated and shrewd politicians in the history of Telugu states. But the defeat in the 2024 elections greatly tarnished his image.

Now, Jagan has resorted to lengthy essays on Twitter where he is aiming the barrel at Chandrababu Naidu.

But the issue here is that not many are ready to put time and effort to read these super long essays. In fact, not many YCP supporters might be ready to read such extremely elaborate essays.

Twitter is anyway a microblogging website and users prefer on-point tweets without padding. But notwithstanding the same, Jagan is going on and on with his essays with some of them being nearly 3000 characters long.

Perhaps the idea is to elaborate on these essays to make them look intellectually different.

But the main issue here is that Jagan Mohan Reddy is not even in Andhra Pradesh these days as he is resting in Bengaluru. If Jagan really feels there are essays-worth problems in AP, then he must be down here in AP, fighting on his mention problem.

Earlier, Jagan’s timeline used to be a very interesting one with only selected tweets once every few weeks. But now, his profile is loaded with paragraphs and paragraphs which isn’t making for a good viewing. This would only weaken his cause in the first place.

