Status Politics: KTR, Revanth Going All Out

The government of Telangana, led by Revanth Reddy grandly inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Ambedkar Secretariat yesterday. However, not everyone is pleased with this event and BRS scion KTR is right up there at the top of this list.

KTR looked clearly disgruntled by the face that Revanth Reddy inaugurated Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the secretariat, the place that was earlier designated to have the Telangana Thalli statue there.

“The holy trinity in front of the Ambedkar secretariat and amidst the Amarajyoti, the Telangana Thalli statue must have stood tall. But this Revanth Reddy has placed Rahul Gandhi’s father’s statue there and humiliated all of Telangana. I can assure you all that BRS is going to come back to power again next term. Once that happens, the Rajiv Gandhi statue will be sent to Gandhi Bhavan or even Revanth Reddy’s house in Jubilee Hills” KTR commented.

This came after Revanth’s direct retort to KTR yesterday, where he said “The IT revolution started in India only because of Rajiv Gandhi. It is because of Rajiv Gandhi that KTR became IT minister and keeps using Twitter. Without that, he would have been selling idly and vada on the roads of Guntur or Siddipet.”

