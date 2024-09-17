Nandigam Suresh’s Troubling Interrogation

It is known that YCP’s ex MP Nandigam Suresh has been facing legal consequences for the case pertaining to the vandalism of TDP Mangalagiri office in 2021. He has been jailed now and is being investigated by Mangalagiri police.

According to the latest report posted by Telugu tabloid, Eenadu, Suresh has been giving incoherent answers to the police while he is being investigated.

Suresh was reportedly asked about the motive behind the incident and while he was mumbling, the police reportedly presented photos of him with Lella Appi Reddy at the YCP office before they started on the way to vandalize TDP office. Apparently, Suresh replied by saying he took a different route to the office that day. The police opine this answer is not in tune with the question.

This is when the police got one over Suresh as they presented the recorded statements from his gunmen with the exact location that day that time. This put Suresh in a tough spot, it seems.

According to the Eenadu report, Suresh had been giving incoherent answers throughout the course of the investigation and he is being countered by the evidence-based approach of AP police.

