It’s all Jagan’s centric!

People are crucial for any political party. They are also the most important aspect for any leader. Those who turn the suffering of the public into their own will always be seen as leaders. Conversely, those who ignore the suffering of people and focus only on their own will become insignificant.

This small but significant difference often goes unnoticed. Many parties have come and gone, but currently, YCP seems to be following this path. Instead of being people-centric, YCP politics appears to be Jagan-centric.

Looking back at the TDP before the elections, Chandrababu Naidu did not go to the public merely to share his grievances. Instead, he focused on listening to the problems being faced by the public in YCP’s rule. He didn’t emphasize his personal struggles but spoke about the struggles of the people. This approach made his political message more resonant with the public.

Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on the people’s problems, rather than his own, earned him public applause and support. Consequently, his vote bank matured and his approach was validated at the polls. Similarly, Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan adopted a people-centric approach, addressing the issues faced by the citizens and challenging the system. This strategy also led to significant electoral success.

However, after their defeat, Jagan seems to be taking a different approach. Political observers note that instead of directly addressing the issues of the people, he appears to be more focused on party-centric activities. There was a time when people came out in large numbers to show their support, but those days seem to be over. Now, even when he visits places like Guntur or Nellore, it often involves lengthy consultations with party leaders, rather than engaging directly with the public.

Furthermore, Jagan’s approach seems to involve warning TDP leaders and focusing on internal party matters rather than addressing the immediate needs of the people. For instance, issues like the Prakasam barrage not being accessible or the Budameru flood impacting certain areas have not been addressed as effectively as expected.

Political observers believe that unless Jagan refocuses on being more people-centric and actively addresses the public’s difficulties, he may struggle to regain their trust.

Related

Tags Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯