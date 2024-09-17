Telugu Twitter: Who Is Most Followed Politician?

In this digital era, it is mandated that leading parties in the twin Telugu states have a strong presence on social media. In tune with this, our politicians have a huge patronage on social media space. Here is a look at the most followed A-listed Telugu politicians on Twitter.

1 – Pawan Kalyan

The Deputy CM of AP, Pawan Kalyan leads the race with 5.8 Million followers on Twitter, and understandably so. With his unparalleled craze and films and now in politics, he is fittingly leading the list. Notably, he gets the highest amount of traction and reception for his tweets as well.

2 – Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, the longest-serving CM in the history of both Telugu states is second on the list with 5.2 million. He was leading the list for a long time before Pawan Kalyan zoomed past him not too long ago.

3 – KTR

KTR was ruling the roost on social media in the 10 years that BRS was in power. He introduced the trend of responding to calls for help on social media and having a team to resolve the same so he is naturally a loved personality on Twitter. KTR has 4.5 Million followers on Twitter.

4 – Jagan Mohan Reddy

Jagan wasn’t particularly aggressive on Twitter as he used to share posts only periodically while he was the CM. But he changed the route now after being stripped of power as he is posting more frequently. He has 2.8 million followers.

5 – Nara Lokesh

The scion of TDP and ever-active presence on social media, Nara Lokesh is 5th with 1 Million followers. He has always maintained an active presence on social media and he is now using it to resolve the issues that are escalated to him by commoners.

6- Revanth Reddy

The CM of Telangana is zooming past everyone in terms of administrative duties. But his social media game is a bit slow as he has 574K followers. But he has been gaining followers rapidly of late.

