CM’s Son Set To Become Deputy CM ?

Tamil Nadu politics have started to fire up big time with the state heading for its assembly elections in 2026. Prior to that, there were a few substantial developments in the state political scenario, including the inception of Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s new TVK Party, and also the ruling DMK outfit prepping up for a change in personnel.

According to the latest reports from Tamil media houses, the government of Tamil Nadu is likely to witness a major personnel shift in under 48 hours.

As per reports, CM Stalin’s son, Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to be announced as the new Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu. In a matter of hours, Udhayanidi could be taking charge as the deputy CM.

This is being seen as a significant power move from CM Stalin to introduce his son as the deputy CM and hand over a chunk of the administrative and party duties to the latter. This move is coming a year and a half prior to the coming assembly elections, meaning Udhayanidhi is slowly but surely being given the DMK baton and he could be leading the party in the foreseeable future.

The to-be Dy CM is a known face to the Telugu audience as well as he played lead roles in films like OK OK, Seenu Gaadi Love Story, and others which were dubbed in Telugu. He has slowed down films and is operating in film. But at the same time, he is actively distributing films in Tamil Nadu through Red Giant Movies.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯