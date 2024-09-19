YCP Responds to CM’s Serious Allegation On ‘Tirumala Laddu’

Yesterday, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu made a scathing comment on the quality of the Tirumala Laddu in the earlier YCP tenure. He stated that in the earlier tenure, instead of pure ghee, animal fat was used for the preparation of the holy Tirumala laddu. This is a pretty serious comment and it has rattled the YCP ecosystem already.

In response to Babu’s allegation, several YCP names are rattled and they are sharing anguished reactions on the same.

Ambati Rambabu said CM Chandrababu made a huge mistake by making such a wild allegation against the holy Tirumala shrine. “The sanctity of the holy Tirumala laddu is being tarnished by this CM now. No human being in a right mind would stoop to such lows. YCP did nothing as such – as claimed by Chandrababu. This is peak of negative agenda.”

Former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy commented that Chandrababu made a vindictive baseless allegation on the laddu. He promised on his family that animal fat wasn’t used for the preparation of the Tirumala laddu. He challenged CM Babu to promise on his family to prove his allegation if he had the necessary evidence.

This single statement on Babu about the usage of animal fat in Tirumala laddu has entirely rattled the YCP ecosystem and the party leaders are actively defending the same. Meanwhile, a few netizens are calling for CBI enquiry on the Tirumala laddu issue.

