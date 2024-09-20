Laddu Controversy: YCP Faces Nationwide Backlash

The Tirumala Laddu controversy is growing bigger with each passing day. The YSR Congress Party is facing criticism from all corners of the country. In light of this controversy, the union government is likely to call for a CBI probe, especially with reports about the laddu’s quality surfacing on social media.

Pro-Hindu groups across the nation have staged protests against YCP chief YS Jagan, and in Bhopal, his effigy was burned.

Union Minister Giriraj has reacted to the controversy, demanding that the culprits responsible for this incident be hanged. Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi spoke with AP CM Chandrababu and expressed the seriousness of the situation, informing him that the Centre is considering a CBI inquiry.

AP Congress chief YS Sharmila has also called for a CBI investigation, and with every party leaning toward a thorough inquiry, it is likely to happen.

Until then, the YCP will be at the receiving end of criticism, which could cause significant political damage to the party and severely impact Jagan’s image.

