MLA Adimulam’s rape case reaches compromise!

Koneti Adimulam, the MLA from Satyavedu Assembly constituency in Chittoor district landed in a rape case after a senior woman TDP leader accused him of sexual assault and the video of this incident went viral.

Following this, TDP had suspended the MLA from the party and the case reached AP High Court. The twist in this case is it reached a compromise.

This morning the High Court was supposed to take up the hearing of this case but the advocates of both the parties informed the court that the defendant and respondent agreed to settled the matter off-court.

With this the AP High Court had squashed the case and MLA Koneti Adimulam can walk free. It is a huge relief for him.

Nevertheless, the big question is, will the TDP lift the suspension on MLA Koneti? This remains a suspense.

Tags MLA Adimulam

