Laddu Fiasco In Shambles: Where Is Dharma Reddy?

The adulteration of the Tirumala laddu prasadam with animal fat contents has been spurring countless debates and discussions in the Telugu diaspora worldwide. Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy sat in front of the media for an hour to address the same but this interaction lacked credibility as Jagan was busy pushing this as a diversion tactic instead of actually explaining the series of events that led to the fiasco.

Amidst all the turmoil, the most shocking fact is that the former EO of TTD Dharma Reddy who was appointed for the job despite not being an IAS rank officer has not appeared in front of the media.

It is under Dharma Reddy’s tenure that the contract for Ghee procurement got altered and if anything, he should be the one addressing the media about it. Else, it could have at least been the outgoing EO Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.

Rather than Jagan, it is Dharma Reddy’s words that will be more informative on this case as he will have first hand information on the matter. But strangely, not once has he come in front of the media since the start of this fiasco.

Earlier, the AP Vigilance Department probed an investigation into the curios case of Dharma Reddy. Allotment of civil work contracts without having budget approvals by Dharma Reddy became a controversy and complaints have been lodged with the government.

And now, there is this laddu controversy that is catching the attention all over. However, there is no trace of this Dharma Reddy thus far. Dharma Reddy, sn employee in the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), came to AP on deputation when YCP came to power in 2019.

Related

Tags Dharma Reddy TTD YS Jagan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯