Laddu Fiasco: Center Furious, Show Cause Notice To AR Diary

The adulteration of Tirumala laddu contents has quickly become the most debated topic in the Telugu states, owing to the cultural value it holds amongst Hindus. In a new development with regard to the case, the central authorities appear to be furious with the proceedings.

As per an exclusive report mentioned by a national media agency, Four samples of AR Diary ghee that is sent to TTD have failed the test of integrity. AR Diary is from Tamil Nadu and is one among four suppliers FSSAI has issued a show cause notice to the supplier.

According to this report, the Food Safety Authority has issued a show cause notice to AR Diary which is in question. This company was brought in during the Jagan government through reverse tendering and it is in question now.

Usually, show-cause notices are issued only when a clear case of suspicion in identified. In this case, the Food Safety Authority which is operated by the central troops and is the pinnacle point of testing authorities in the country has identified irregularity with the AR Diary which is in question for supplying adulterated material to the TTD.

