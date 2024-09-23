Revanth Reddy’s Brother Saved By High Court

CM Revanth Reddy made it very clear that the HYDRAA will operate with no bounds and it will readily take on properties belonging to the CM himself, CM’s relatives, leading politicians and anyone for that matter.

This was instated when HYDRAA served demolition notices to Revanth’s brother A Tirupati Reddy who resides near Durgam Cheruvu. It showed that HYDRAA wasn’t even looking to spare CM’s own brother.

However, luckily for Tirupati Reddy, the Telangana high court came to his rescue as the court ordered a temporary pause on HYDRAA operations in the Durgam Cheruvu area.

This happened after Durgam Cheruvu residents approached the court citing the preliminary 2014 order that prevents any demolitions here. The case has been forwarded to Lake Protection Committee and the residents are ordered to appear before the committee, until which no demolitions can be made.

The High Court directed the Lake Protection Committee to take the objections into account and issue the final notification within six weeks from October 4.

For now, the residents of Durgam Cheruvu, including A Tirupati Reddy, whose properties fall under FTL and buffer zone are safe from the HYDRAA radar. That being said, everything depends on what the Lake Protection Committee decides.

