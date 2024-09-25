Is YCP Missing Kodali Nani-mark boothulu?

Back when the YSR Congress was in power, Kodali Nani was more popularly known as the “Boothulu” Nani than for his actual role as the civil supplies minister. Such was the reputation he built for himself over the years with his endless abusive speeches against Nara Lokesh, Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan.

However, after the harrowing defeat in the recent election, Kodali Nani seems to have regained his senses and developed good verbal etiquette. In his latest press meet—his first media appearance in a long while—he was surprisingly conscious and spoke without any swear words.

“Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy is a divine almighty. I have been to Tirumala 40 times and tonsured my hair 20 times. How many times did Chandrababu tonsure his hair? Is he a real devotee of Venkanna? Today, he is using Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy for his political gains,” Nani stated.

Surprisingly, Nani stuck to unadulterated statements and didn’t use any abusive terms against Chandrababu. His intention was clearly to make his points without any of the “Kodali Nani-mark boothulu.” Back in the day, Nani would repeatedly used the words like “Nee amma mogudu” during every speech, but that was notably absent today.

In many ways, the 2024 defeat has humbled several YCP leaders and brought them back to reality, which is a positive development. It appears to have melted the ego of even hardened men like Kodali.

