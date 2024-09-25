YS Jagan Directs Cadre to Perform Poojas

Immediately after the news about the adulteration of Tirumala laddus broke, CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan sprang into action. Babu spoke with the TTD EO and organized a Shanti Homam at the Tirumala temple, while Pawan Kalyan undertook an 11-day Prayaschitha Deeksha to atone for the sins that occurred in Tirumala.

Following this example, Jagan Mohan Reddy is looking to emulate what Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan did, as he has ordered his cadres to perform poojas in temples.

In his social media statement, Jagan Reddy mentioned that Chandrababu stained the image of the Tirumala laddu with his political remarks and that there is a need to atone for this. In this context, he instructed YCP cadres and followers to conduct poojas at their nearby temples on the 28th of September.

It appears that Jagan has recognized that the sentiment surrounding the Tirumala laddu has resonated with Hindus, and there is a need for YCP to take corrective measures.

While Chandrababu and Pawan were actively participating in atonement activities, one might have expected Jagan himself to visit Tirumala and address the issue, which would have been an effective course of action. However, Jagan seems to have decided that there is no need for this and instead asked his cadres to take on the responsibility of performing poojas.

