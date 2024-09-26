Vangaveeti Radha suffers heart-stroke!

Telugu Desam senior leader Vangaveeti Radha has suffered a heart-stroke on the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to latest reports, Vangaveeti complained of chest pain and his family members rushed him to a private multi speciality hospital in Vijayawada. The doctors who treated him confirmed that it is a heart-stroke.

After performing several tests, doctors informed Vangaveeti family members that he will be kept under observation for 48 hours and currently his condition is stable.

Learning about this development, Vangaveeti Ranga and Radha followers and supporters have reached Radha’s residence and the hospital where he is getting treatment.

AP CM Chandrababu and DCM Pawan Kalyan enquired about Radha’s health status. If time permits, CM Chandrababu is likely to pay a courtesy call to Radha at the hospital, informed the TDP sources.

