Declare Tirupati as a separate nation, demands KA Paul

Amidst the Tirupati Laddu controversy, Praja Santhi Party president KA Pal demanded that Tirupati should be declared as a separate nation. He said that Tirupati town and the abode of Lord Venkateswara along with the hills should be declared as a Union territory, ruled by the Centre. He said that he had filed a PIL in the court on the issue.

Else, he suggested that just as the Italy government had declared Vatican City as a separate nation, Tirupati having a population of 34 lakh should be considered fit for declaration as a separate nation.

Paul also demanded that the controversy should be probed by the CBI.

In a latest development, the TTD has decided to source cashew nuts from Palasa, known for its taste and quality.

Korada Santosh, cashew nut trader from Palasa, bagged the tender for supply of cashew nut to the Srivari temple kitchen.

Over 3 tonnes of JH variety of cashew nut is necessary for the preparation of laddu in Tirumala, on a daily basis.

Palasa cashew nuts would be used in the preparation of Srivari laddu nearly after 45 years. For the last few decades, traders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala bagged the contracts and had been supplying the same to the TTD authorities.

The workers in Korada Santosh’s cashew factory expressed happiness over bagging the tender and said that they consider their services as the biggest offering to the Lord.

