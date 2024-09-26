TDP MLA Warns Jana Sena’s New Joinee Balineni

Former minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy recently quit YCP and will join Jana Sena shortly. Regarding the same, Balineni and Jana Sena have come to an understanding. This development between an individual and a political party has ignited smoke in Telugu Desam.

Ongole TDP MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao has served a warning to Balineni and added that the ex-YCP leader will be shown no mercy.

“When Balineni was a minister, he harassed me and my supporters by lodging 33 illegal cases against us. Some of our women leaders were also not left out because of Balineni’s influence and he vowed to make TDP disappear from Prakasham district. His son also troubled us. We do remember everything and his joining Jana Sena doesn’t change the equations,” said Damacharla. He further stated that even our deputy CM cannot save him from us and we have no clue why Pawan Kalyan is welcoming Balineni into Jana Sena despite knowing his past history.

Apparently huge banners with DCM Pawan Kalyan, Balineni and Damacharla appeared in Ongole town and this irked Damacharla and his supporters lodged a complaint with Ongole Municipal Corporation authorities.

TDP and Jana Sena have maintained a healthy political bond so far but it looks like Balineni’s entry is likely to create some disturbances between both the parties especially in Prakasham district.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯