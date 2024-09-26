Change Of Plans In Jagan’s Tirumala Trek

One of the most significant political developments in Andhra Pradesh are set to unfold in a few hours with ex CM Jagan Mohan Reddy arriving at Tirupati. Shortly after his arrival, Jagan will be leaving to the holy Tirumala shrine.

However, there’s a change of plans here as Jagan has reportedly canceled the earlier plan to trek the seven hills by foot and reach the Tirumala temple.

On contrary to reports that Jagan would be trekking from Alipiri to Tirumala, it is now reported that he will reach the temple by vehicle. The reason behind Jagan cancelling the track to Tirumala hasn’t been disclosed.

In view of Jagan’s trip, the local Tirupati police have enforced Section 30 which debars any political meetings without prior permission. Also, Hindutva groups, including AP BJP wing have been demanding Jagan to declare his faith in Hinduism and Tirumala Balaji before getting the Darshan.

All in all, there’s a whole lot of action happening surrounding Jagan’s trip. So at this point, he might’ve decided it wouldn’t be right to trek to the temple which is an elaborate process and gives space to untoward incidents. This could’ve propelled him to reach the temple directly which is a wider idea.

