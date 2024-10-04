Fans Raise ‘OG’ Slogans, Pawan Shuts Them Down

Pawan Kalyan once again vented his anger and angst against the insult for Sanatana Dharma and its followers at the recent public meeting. Pawan Kalyan made his Vaarahi declaration and he vowed to protect Sanatana Dharma.

The DCM Of AP denounced Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu DCM Udayanidhi Stalin for their comments on Santana Dharma. While speaking aggressively about the preservation of Sanatana Dharma, the fans of Pawan Kalyan started shouting ‘OG’.

Learn from Muslim community



How they stand strong for their community 🔥🔥



-Pawan Kalyan wakes up HINDUS who are in deep slumber pic.twitter.com/LCbL3eukGz — Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) October 3, 2024

Taken aback by the irrelevant slogans at the meet, Pawan Kalyan quickly shut them down. He first asked them to stop the slogans by making it clear that the meeting was not for election, nor for cinema, but the moment of god.

Pawan Kalyan asked them to learn from the Islam community who would stop when they say Allah and we won’t stop even after saying ‘Govinda’. Pawan asked them to learn when to respect and when to clap.

