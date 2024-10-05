Will restore glory and sanctity of Tirumala: CBN

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president Chandrababu Naidu vowed to bring back the lost glory and restore the sanctity of the famous Tirumala temple which is regarded as the abode of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. During his ongoing visit in Tirumala, Naidu held a review meeting today morning with the officials of the apex body, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam board and Minister Anam Ram Narayana Reddy to give certain guidelines and directions to improve the facilities and other aspects pertaining to the largest Hindu temple.

Chandrababu asserted that the government will take all necessary steps and precautions to ensure that the devotees won’t face any inconvenience during their visit to the temple. He called for an immediate reduction of excessive VIP culture and protocols when celebrites and dignitaries come to seek blessings of the god. He ordered that decoration at the temple should be simple and spiritual with no hype and unnecessary expenditure.

Further, the CM also suggested that a proper mechanism is rolled out to take feedback from each and every devotee visiting the shrine to improve the facilities. He stated that the quality of the laddu prasadam improved in recent times after the new government assumed charge as per the feedback of the devotees. He promised that high quality ingredients will be used in making the consecrated offering ( prasadam).

Naidu opined that no other word should be heard on the Tirumala Hills except the ‘Govinda namam’. The Chief Minister advised officials to increase the forest area from 72 to 80 percent in Tirumala. Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Vakulaamatha centralised kitchen established by the TTD on Tirumala hills.

It is a known fact that the annual ritual of Brahmotsavams commenced on Friday and the Chief Minister along with his wife Bhuvaneshwari offered silk robes to the lord as part of the tradition.

