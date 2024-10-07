Laddu Issue: Madras HC Issues Order to AR Diary

After the blowing up of the Tirumala laddu fiasco, AR Diary which is accused of sending adulterated ghee to Tirumala has come under the pump. Incidentally, the Madras High Court has ordered the FSSAI to issue a new order to the diary.

The Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench has directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to issue a new notice to AR Dairy Food, granting the company more time to address allegations of supplying adulterated ghee for Tirupati laddus.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar passed the order following a petition by G. Kannan on behalf of AR Dairy Food, challenging the initial FSSAI notice for not providing enough time to respond.

The case centers on concerns about the quality of ghee used in making the iconic laddus, with the court emphasizing fair procedure in such matters.

The AR Diary will now have to respond in a comprehensive manner to assist with the course of investigation in the case. This is a crucial aspect of the case with the Supreme Court having constituted a CBI investigation on the matter already.

