Elections Result Live: Congress 65, BJP 23

The counting of votes has gotten underway in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir and the early trends pertaining to Haryana polls are out now. As per the early trends, Congress is storming to power in Haryana after 10 long years.

As per the latest incoming stats pertaining to Haryana polls, Congress is set to form the government in the state with a 2/3rd majority.

BJP – 23

Cong – 65

JJP+ – 1

AAP – 0

Other – 4

These are the early lead trends and none of the constituencies have been won by any party thus far. Nevertheless, this early trend is projecting a clear enough trajectory to assess that the BJP, after ruling Haryana for 10 long years is getting ousted from office.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister & BJP candidate from Ladwa, Nayab Singh Saini joins in the singing of bhajans at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar ahead of the counting of votes.

Coming to Congress’s CM candidate, Bhupinder Singh Hooda is the leading front-runner within the Congress for the CM position. Hooda was the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly over the last decade. He was chief minister twice from 2005 until 2014.

