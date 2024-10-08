Haryana Polls: Vinesh Phogat Emerges Victorious

The Haryana elections results are trending across the nation currently and the crucial update is that Olympian and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat tasted a victory against the BJP candidate in the Julana assembly segment.

However, on the whole, it is BJP that displayed a dominance over the Congress party in the state. BJP is leading in 48 seats, while Congress is trailing with leads in 37 seats.

Vinesh Phogat defeated BJP candidate Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army officer, and Kavita Dalal of the Aam Aadmi Party, who also has a wrestling background. Surprisingly, Vinesh Phogat secured a victory of over 6000 votes in the polls.

After facing disappointment in the Olympics this year due to a disqualification, Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress on September 6.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯