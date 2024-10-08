When Naidu wins praise from YCP’s Peddireddy

YCP senior leader and former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is a staunch loyalist of former CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Two years before the 2024 elections, he camped in TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s native Kuppam constituency, after taking a vow to defeat him in his own constituency.

However, he fell silent after people’s verdict favoured Naidu and his party.

Cut to 100 days of TDP coalition forming the government, Ramachandra Reddy suddenly heaped praises on Naidu. This might sound surprising and shocking but Reddy did give an excellent grade to Naidu’s governance.

Now let us try to find out what prompted him to go out of the way and appreciate Naidu’s administration.

In Punganur, a woman killed a kid, Asviya Anjum, on the pretext of feeding the girl in her house.

The murder was committed four days ago. The woman killed the girl as her father began harassing her for repayment of loan. Soon as the issue came to light, the police swung into action.

As Punganur is the native of Ramachandra Reddy, the officials and police had become more alert. Home Minister Anita even travelled to Chittoor and condoled the victim’s bereaved family, before extending financial aid.

The accused was taken into custody in a relatively short period.

In fact, Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy planned to visit the bereaved family but 24 hours before that the police busted the case.

In the wake of these developments, Ramchandra Reddy praised Naidu liberally for ensuring immediate action. Apart from the home minister, a couple of other ministers also visited the victim’s bereaved family and condoled the members.

“Naidu’s government was very prompt in taking action. That is why we did not visit the victim’s family,” said Ramachandra Reddy.

It has to be seen how Jagan would react to the encomiums on Naidu’s Sarkar.

