In Pics: Chiranjeevi Meets Chandrababu

The government of Andhra Pradesh is nearly done with the relief operations pertaining to the devastating Vijayawada floods. But still, donations and contributions are rightly flowing in for the CM Relief Fund.

In one such major development, Megastar Chiranjeevi met with CM Chandrababu and handed over a cheque amounting Rs 1 crore on his behalf and another cheque on Ram Charan’s behalf for the same amount.

In this context, CM Babu thanked Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan for their generous contribution of ₹1 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. “Chiranjeevi Garu has always been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, consistently offering his support to impactful causes. Their contribution will play a significant role in helping us rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods.” Babu tweeted.

Babu and Chiranjeevi were seen sharing a pleasant conversation at the CMO following the cheque handover formalities. These pics are trending now.

