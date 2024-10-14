Chandrababu Pays Rich Tribute To Ratan Tata

The sad passing of Ratan Tata is still being mourned by the country. Now, CM Chandrababu has paid rich tributes to the late legend by vowing to establish Ratan Tata Innovation Center in Amaravati.

Reviewing the industrial policy today, CM ChandrababuNaidu said Rata Tata Innovation Hub would be at capital Amaravati and there would be 5 centres, with one MNC as mentor for each one. Skill development, innovation & startup facilitation would be the job of this hub.

“To commemorate the profound legacy of Mr. Ratan Tata, we have decided to establish an Innovation Hub titled ‘Ratan Tata Innovation Hub’ at Amaravati. This hub will foster innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem and mentor startups.” Babu tweeted.

This hub will be linked to five other zonal centres, each mentored and fostered by reputed business groups, and facilitate technology and skill upgradation in emerging sectors. This is a part of the skill census program that is being implemented in the state.

This hub is to commemorate the entrepreneurial spirit of the Andhra Pradesh population with inspiration from Ratan Tata. This really is a rich tribute to the late legend who contributed big time to the Indian economy.

