PK’s Pithapuram: 3 Works Done In 5 Days

This year’s electoral win from Pithapuram is of quintessential importance for Pawan Kalyan and it really does hold a special place in his heart after the heartbreak from 2019. Pawan vowed to change the fate of Pithapuram if he gets elected and he won the trust of the voters who gave him a 70K+ majority.

Now, in tune with Pawan’s pre-poll promise, he is reportedly getting works done in the constituency. Reportedly, as many as 3 files pertaining to administrative duties in Pithapuram have moved in the last five days.

Reportedly, Deputy Chief Minister, Pithapuram MLA, Pawan Kalyan has directed the District Collector to conduct a field inspection of schools, hospitals, hostels, drinking water and sanitation facilities in 52 village panchayats under three mandals of Pithapuram constituency. Once the report is out, the rural pockets of Pithapuram could witness a substantial upswing.

Then, knowing the problem of Gollaprolu Boys’ Primary School students of Pithapuram Constituency, which has 449 students who have been suffering due to lack of safe drinking water for four years, Pawan Kalyan sorted it out immediately.

With Rs 4 lakh Corporate Social Responsibility funds, the authorities took immediate steps to provide clean safe drinking water to the students by laying a dedicated pipeline for fresh water supply.

Today, Pawan acted on another long-standing issue in Pithapuram. He has handed over the proposals from the District Collector to the government for a permanent solution to the problem of dumping yard, which has been a major problem for years in the Pithapuram constituency, Gollaprolu village.

In order to prevent the dumping of waste in an area of 1.5 acres at present, steps have been taken to systematically confine the dumping yard to an area of 0.25 acres and keep its surroundings clean. As a result of solving this dumping yard problem, people have been facing difficulties in going to the government hospital there for many years as the main road has been blocked by the dumping yard. Now the main road will open.

Pawan is said to be getting several ground-level works sorted and this is bound to create a further positive image for him amongst the public, remarked a native.

