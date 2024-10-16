Jagan Photo In Office, Bhuma Gives Left & Right

TDP general secretary, Allagadda MLA and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya visited the Vijaya Dairy office at Nandyal in Kurnool district and asked the officials why were they still putting former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s portrait on the premises.

She asked them to immediately replace Jagan Mohan Reddy’s portrait with that of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. She admonished the officials for failing to follow the protocol even after the change in the government in the state.

During the MLA’s visit, the chairman of Vijaya Dairy was not present at the office and so Akhila Priya sat on his chair.

Gaining knowledge about this, he called her on phone and entered into an argument over why she sat in his chair.

Irked over the question, the TDP MLA asked him who was he to question her. She made it clear that he was none to ask her over why she sat in the chair.

SV Mohan Reddy also said Akhila Priya had no authority to inspect the Vijaya Dairy office. Then she asked him as to why did he call her, even when she did not take his name during the visit. “Did you call me as my relative or as a chairman of the Dairy unit? If you called me as my relative, what is the problem if I sit in your chair? If you called me as the chairman of the dairy unit, then you have no right to question me. Give your complaint in written format,” she said and also asked him why had he actually called her up.

