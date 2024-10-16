Judge Terminated After Courtroom Video Goes Viral

A Delhi District Judge has been sacked after a video of the courtroom went viral weeks before.

The Delhi government has notified District Judge Aman Pratap Singh that his services as a judge have been terminated with immediate effect due to his courtroom conduct.

The decision was reportedly taken in view of the judge’s indiscipline, low disposal rate, and failure to adhere to court times. A video of the judge from the courtroom went viral, in which he was seen standing up from his chair and yelling at court staff and the counsel for an accused.

Weeks after the Delhi High Court withdrew judicial work from District Judge Aman Pratap Singh, the Delhi government has notified that his services as a judge have been terminated with immediate effect.pic.twitter.com/DPjH0XN0Ab — Arvind Chauhan, very allergic to 'ya ya'. (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 16, 2024

“In pursuance of the provisions of Delhi Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1970 as amended up to date, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in consultation with the High Court of Delhi, hereby terminates the services of Mr. Aman Pratap Singh, who is presently on probation, from the Delhi Higher Judicial Service with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯